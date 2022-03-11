Penetanguishene raises Ukrainian flag outside town hall

The Town of Penetanguishene is flying the Ukrainian flag outside its town hall in a show of support.

Penetanguishene joined many other communities in Ontario to raise the Ukrainian flag Friday morning.

The blue-and-yellow flag of Ukraine has been displayed outside of Penetanguishene’s Town Hall as a symbol of the community’s support for the people of Ukraine. A moment of silence was also held at Council to show their solidarity for those impacted by the violence unfolding. pic.twitter.com/smUO2xSX00

"I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the country and people of Ukraine who are currently suffering," Penetanguishene Mayor Doug Leroux said.

"Our hearts go out to them, and we will continue to stand with them during this terrible time."

Council, town staff, and members of the public also paused for a moment of silence at the March 9 council meeting for those impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian flag will fly alongside the Canadian and Ontario flag outside town hall until April 11.