Penetanguishene retiree banks $100,000 lottery win
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
A retiree from Penetanguishene is putting his recent $100,000 lottery win to good use, buying a plane ticket to visit with family.
"I can't wait to see our grandchild," said Kenneth Pilon.
The 67-year-old bought the Instant Crossword Tripler lottery game at Little Lake Convenience on Yonge Street in Midland as a birthday gift for his wife.
He said at first he didn't think he had won. "My wife and I both scanned the ticket using the OLG app on our phones to be sure."
Pilon said he and his wife called their children to share the good news.
"Our daughter couldn't believe it and came to see us right away."
Instant Crossword Tripler is a $5 scratch ticket with a $100,000 top prize.
OLG says the odds of winning any prize are one in 3.61.
