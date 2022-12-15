Penetanguishene students take giant leap forward in national space competition

The Burkevale Protestant Separate School in Penetanguishene celebrates a major achievement after five students won a national space competition offered by four organizations, including the Canadian Space Agency.

Grade 6 students Grace Larmand, Maeve Parent, Jaidyn Kelk, Ava Tame, and Arianna Goguen make up the winning team and will get the opportunity to drive a lunar rover that Canadensys is developing.

The rover is being built to search for ice on the moon in 2026.

Over 3,500 students in Grades 6 to 9 from across Canada participated in the competition.

A panel of expert judges evaluated the submissions and determined the winners.

The girls' entry included a brief video and a slideshow presentation with data and their justification for their mission route and mistakes along the way.

The Penetanguishene team completed several missions in the classroom that simulated what the rover would do on the moon and determined the viability of their mission route.

The win also allows the entire class to participate in the activities.

The competition is free to enter and geared toward youth aged 11 to 14.

The Lunar Rover Research Challenge will run again in the new year, with registration reopening in January.