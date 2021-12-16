Penhold man violates stay-at-home order, leading to seizure of 21 weapons

A recent incident where a Penhold man was observed violating his stay-at-home order led to multiple charges against three people and the seizure of a large cache of weapons, cash, suspected drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

On Nov 30, at. 5 a.m., Innisfail RCMP observed a man leave his home in Penhold, violating the court-ordered terms of his release.

With the help of Blackfalds RCMP, a traffic stop was conducted on Hwy. 2A leaving Penhold, where the suspect was detained, along with a second man and a woman. Two firearms and the vehicle were seized.

A search warrant was issued for the man's home and vehicle, resulting in the seizure of 21 prohibited and non-restricted firearms. Police also seized a silver coins, collectible currency, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Innisfail RCMP believe some of the weapons seized were related to a recent break-and-enter in Innisfail and are continuing their investigation.

Amber Parfitt, 37, from Olds, Jordan Glasgow, 21, from Penhold and Casey Laprise, 33, of no fixed address have been jointly charged with the following:

· Two counts possess firearm in vehicle;

· Possession of a firearm obtained by crime;

· Two counts possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace;

· Two counts possession of stolen property over $5,000;

· Possession of stolen property under $5,000; and

· Possession of break in instruments

Glasgow and Parfitt have been both charged with the following:

· Three counts unauthorized possession of a firearm;

· Unsafe transportation of firearm in motor vehicle, and;

· Possession of a loaded firearm

Glasgow has also been charged with:

· Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace;

· Fail to comply with a release order;

· Two counts unsafe storage of a firearm;

· Two counts unauthorized possession of a firearm;

· Possession of a firearm obtained by crime; and

· Two counts possession of stolen property under $5000

Parfitt has also been charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking (CDSA);

· Possession of a controlled substance (CDSA), and;

· Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Laprise has also been charged with:

· Unsafe transportation of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

· Possession of a loaded firearm, and;

· Two counts unauthorized possession of a firearm.

All three were remanded into custody. Parfitt and Glasgow were scheduled to appear in court Dec. 9 and Laprise on Dec. 12.

#Innisfail RCMP observed a subject known to police, violate his court conditions by leaving his residence in Penhold. A traffic stop was conducted & located 2 firearms. Search warrants were obtained & served at the residence where a total of 21 firearms were seized. pic.twitter.com/SeZaW35Rbx