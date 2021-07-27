Penny Oleksiak wins bronze in 200-metre freestyle for sixth Olympic medal
Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.
It's Oleksiak's sixth career medal, making her Canada's most decorated summer Olympian.
Speedskater Cindy Klassen and dual Olympian Clara Hughes also have six medals each, while rowing's Lesley Thompson-Willie and track and field's Phil Edwards have five each in the Summer Olympics.
Oleksiak finished the first length in the lead at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre and held off a late push by China's Junxuan Yang to finish third.
Australia's Ariarne Titmus took gold while Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey took silver.
Oleksiak won her fifth career medal on Sunday when the Canadian team took silver in the women's 4 x 100-metre freestyle.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021.
-
Stampede not a super spreader event: AHSThe Stampede wasn't the super-spreader event people feared it might be, according to a statement released by the Stampede Tuesday.
-
Calling for mandatory masks in schools when children return in SeptemberStudents are set to return to classes in September, without a requirement to wear masks at school.
-
Evacuation order issue for properties near B.C.'s Bill Nye Mountain wildfireDozens of properties are under a just-issued evacuation order for an area northeast of Cranbrook, B.C. officials announced Tuesday evening.
-
Unknown number of British Columbians' personal information for sale online after health company extortedCTV News has learned the personal information of British Columbians has been leaked online, with an unknown number of people and agencies potentially still vulnerable, after a data breach at a mental health services provider.
-
Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning voluntarily recalled due to possible salmonella contaminationThe company that produces Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning has issued a voluntary recall of the product due to possible salmonella contamination.
-
Both sides back at table in Vale strikeUnited Steelworkers Local 6500 confirms talks with Vale continued Tuesday.
-
New cutting edge facility in southern Alberta to create jobs, cut emissions by creating biofuel from wasteThe Alberta government is supporting Canary Biofuels, an Alberta-based biofuel producer, with a $4.7M grant through the province's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reductions (TIER) fund.
-
Waterloo Region groups pushing to get more girls involved in sportA new study from Canadian Women in Sport suggests one in four girls don’t plan to return to athletics post-pandemic.
-
Sask. RCMP report train derailment near CabriSaskatchewan RCMP say a train has derailed next to Highway 32 near Cabri.