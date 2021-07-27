Penny Oleksiak wins bronze in 200-metre freestyle for sixth Olympic medal

Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

It's Oleksiak's sixth career medal, making her Canada's most decorated summer Olympian.

Speedskater Cindy Klassen and dual Olympian Clara Hughes also have six medals each, while rowing's Lesley Thompson-Willie and track and field's Phil Edwards have five each in the Summer Olympics.

Oleksiak finished the first length in the lead at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre and held off a late push by China's Junxuan Yang to finish third.

Australia's Ariarne Titmus took gold while Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey took silver.

Oleksiak won her fifth career medal on Sunday when the Canadian team took silver in the women's 4 x 100-metre freestyle.

