Pentagon leak a test of American dominance, and a potential risk to Canada

Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, and now Jack Teixeira.

Three individuals tasked with safeguarding the most sensitive and highest classification of U.S. military secrets. Each, a part of the military industrial complex projecting U.S. strength and power around the world. Yet, each one of them disregarded their sacred oath and duty to protect their nation from all enemies, foreign and domestic, and they themselves became the enemy.

Now, American prestige is on the line as it reels from another attack from within. The nation's resolve once again put to the test as it confronts challenges both externally and internally. Less safe and more vulnerable.

The news of the Pentagon leak continues to have massive political and security consequences domestically and globally. The highly sensitive and classified information reveals the depths of U.S. spying not only on foes but friends alike. American diplomats are being called into global capitals to explain the embarrassing reveals and to do damage control.

In an ever-changing geopolitical landscape, the leak underscores the precarious nature the U.S. has with some countries as well as the urgency to contain the fallout. Anything less could potentially derail long-standing friendships, fragile partnerships as well as foment a major international realignment.

LEAK RATTLES CONFIDENCE IN U.S.

The swift and expedient arrest of the alleged leaker has certainly helped to quell tensions. However, new information about the most secret intelligence being entrusted with novice personnel raises more questions than it answers.

Moreover, since the Snowden and Manning sagas, this latest leak makes clear, little if any protections have been established to eliminate the unauthorized release of such highly classified information. No doubt, rattling the confidence of friends and allies that the U.S. can keep and maintain sensitive information.

Recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron during a state visit to China hint at what could be on the horizon as this latest imbroglio endures.

Speaking to media outlets, Macron stated: the great risk Europe faces is that it gets caught up in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy. He goes on to say: "The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers…and take our cue from the U.S. agenda…"

Considering France is the United States’ oldest global ally, these comments should spark alarm in the wake of another embarrassing intelligence snafu. The latest leak of American military secrets is another tremor within the bedrock foundation of an international order that has been the guiding principle for decades.

Macron’s comments only fuel the speculation of potential change in a rapidly altering environment that continues to cause unease and consternation.

At a time when nascent military and economic powers are pushing the limits of their newfound prowess (i.e. China and North Korea), the United States continues to grapple with incessant domestic threats all the while trying to maintain its strategic dominance abroad. U.S. President Joe Biden has downplayed the severity of the impact, yet, the reach is undeniable.

The Commander-in-Chief stated he “is not concerned” with the leaked information but did go on to say, "I'm concerned that it happened. But there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of.

Nevertheless, despite the president’s outward show of resolve, other key allies are not as sanguine.

The Communications Security Establishment, Canada’s national cryptologic agency, said it was concerned about “the opportunities for critical infrastructure disruption.”

A spokesperson for the agency stated: "State-sponsored cyber threat actors may also target critical infrastructure to collect information through espionage; pre-position in case of future hostilities; or as a form of power projection and intimidation. We remain deeply concerned about this threat and urge critical infrastructure owners and operators to get in touch with us to work together to protect their systems."

WHAT’S THE RISK TO CANADA?

Stephanie Carvin, an associate professor of international relations at Carleton University, told the Canadian Press recently that the apparent leaks put Canada at risk because the Americans have likely now lost access to cyber groups targeting this country.

Carvin states: "That means we are potentially less safe. [Canada is] heavily dependent on the U.S. for our intelligence collection, it would mean that we could no longer have access to that reporting if the U.S. is effectively cut off."

Canada has consistently been one of the United States’ largest trading partners. The two border nations have enjoyed an alliance dating back 150 years. The recent announcement of joint military exercises in the Arctic, amid growing concern over Russian aggression and Chinese spying, was meant to show a forward-leaning approach to growing threats confronting the continent.

The drills are an effort to respond to both aircraft and cruise missiles directed at the region. Undoubtedly welcome news particularly in light of mysterious objects illegally flying over U.S. and Canada airspace.

However, unexpected leaks have made Canada more exposed; increasingly vulnerable; and less safe to strategic attacks. Still, while it is highly unlikely Justin Trudeau publicly creates distance with the U.S. in a similar fashion as Emmanuel Macron, it is not at all surprising if questions abound at 24 Sussex Drive.

China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and North Korea are just a few of the geopolitical foes that are seeking a global realignment. The latest leak in a string of high-profile leaks in recent years could be the catalyst to expedite a global shift away from the U.S. Continued exposure by internal malevolent actors only highlights the vulnerabilities of American spy gathering operations.

Moreover, these treasonous actions further pierce the veil of U.S. military superiority. Downplaying the severity of the problem will not assuage allies and does very little to hinder foes.

If American greatness is to survive, it must first stare down the threat to its global dominance by confronting nefarious actors from within.

Eric Ham is a bestselling author and former congressional staffer in the U.S. Congress. He served as a contributor to TheHill.com and The Washington Diplomat. He resides in Washington, DC.