Penticton resident bear-sprayed after catching stranger rummaging through car

A suspect has been arrested and charged after allegedly bear-spraying a Penticton, B.C., resident who caught him rummaging through a car over the weekend.

Authorities said the incident happened Sunday evening on Duncan Avenue, where a resident noticed a stranger going through a neighbour's car and confronted him.

There was a struggle that ended with the suspect allegedly discharging bear spray and fleeing the scene.

"Frontline officers responded with a large presence and quickly located the suspect," Const. Dayne Lyons of the Penticton RCMP said in a news release, adding that the man was found "in possession of bear spray, and items believed to be stolen from the vehicle."

Charges of assault, theft and possession of stolen property have since been approved against Levi Jo Kamps. Authorities said the suspect remains in custody pending a court appearance.