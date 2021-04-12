People 18 to 49 can now register for COVID-19 vaccine in three hot spots through UHN

Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine for people between the ages of 18 and 49 is now open in three COVID-19 hot spots through the University Health Network.

The UHN said people between those ages who live in the M5V, M6E and M6H postal codes can register for their first dose of the vaccine.

People should visit the UHN website to register.

The UHN will contact applicants when an appointment becomes available.

The Ontario government announced last week that people over the age of 18 living in neighborhoods disproportionately affected by COVID-19 would be soon eligible for a vaccine.

You can search the first three letters of your postal code in our database below to see if your neighbourhood is considered at high risk of COVID-19 transmission.