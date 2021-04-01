People 50 and older in one of Toronto's hot spot neighbourhoods can now get a COVID-19 shot

Humber River Hospital will now begin inoculating people 50 and older who live in the nearby catchment area as Phase 2 of Ontario's vaccine rollout targets hot spot areas.

While the province’s vaccine booking system is only allowing residents born in 1951 and earlier to make an appointment for a COVID-19 shot, some individual hospitals have been able to lower the age of eligibility in recent weeks.

On Thursday, Humber River Hospital confirmed those born in 1971 or earlier who live in the northwestern Toronto catchment area will be eligible to receive a shot at its Downsview Arena clinic.

That area is defined as people who reside within the following boundaries:

South of Steeles Avenue

North of Eglinton Avenue

East of Humber River/ Islington Avenue

West of Bathurst Street

This week, York and Halton regions lowered their eligibility criteria to those 65 and over.

Peel Region also said Wednesday those 65 years old and up can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at select clinics in the region, including Brampton Civic Hospital’s site.

Mayor John Tory told CP24 on Wednesday that the city has requested that the province lower the age for eligibility to those 60 and over so the city can begin inoculating younger groups at its five mass immunization clinics.

The city needs provincial approval to lower the age of eligibility as bookings at the mass clinics are made through the provincial system.

“I had a good conversation, in fact two conversations, with Premier Ford about this this morning. He wholeheartedly supported this change, and we hope to announce details of when this will happen very soon,” Tory told reporters yesterday.

More than 500,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto to date.