People 70 and older in Greater Sudbury can book COVID vaccine appointments starting Friday

Residents in the area covered by Public Health Sudbury & Districts age 70 and older can begin booking appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Friday.

That's a day earlier than expected, and people can use the provincial online booking system, or call the health unit directly.

"You can also help people who are eligible by booking an appointment on their behalf," Public Health said in a news release Thursday. "Online booking is a simple and efficient process and helps reduce call volumes."

Online appointment booking will be available as of Friday at this website.

While phone appointments are still available, the health unit is urging residents to use the online system.

"Limited capacity is available for booking by phone on Friday … with additional capacity available starting Saturday," the release said.

To book by phone, call the main line at 705-674-2299, or toll-free 1-800-708-2505, between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., seven days a week. The alternate phone line is 1-844-782-2273, between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.