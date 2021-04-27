People aged 45+ in high-priority neighbourhoods can pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

People aged 45 and older living in Waterloo Region's high-priority neighbourhoods will be able to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday.

The high-priority neighbourhoods are:

Vanier/Rockway (Kitchener)

Country Hills (Kitchener)

Alpine/Laurentian (Kitchener)

Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill (Kitchener)

Shades Mills (Cambridge)

Columbia/Lakeshore (Waterloo)

Public health officials encouraged people to pre-register as soon as they are able and to book an appointment as soon as one becomes available.