2 people, 2 dogs dead in apparent carbon monoxide incident

Two people and two dogs died Friday night in an apparent carbon monoxide incident.

The call came in around 8:20 p.m. as a carbon monoxide situation with some animals reported dead at the scene.

Police and firefighters, including hazardous materials crews, as well as EMS responded to a compound on the 2500 block of 49th Avenue S.E. in the Valleyfield industrial area.

Upon arrival, fire crews were met by people on scene, who pointed them to a garage, where they found two unresponsive adults.

Fire crews used gas monitors to confirm high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) inside the garage and moved the two people to fresh air to begin live-saving efforts.

Care of the people was transferred to EMS crews, and further investigation revealed two dead dogs.

EMS says both individuals – one man and one woman – died, along with the dogs.

The source of the carbon monoxide appears to have been a vehicle that was left running inside the garage.

A third person was assessed at the scene but not transported to hospital, EMS says.

ATCO crews were also called in and joined emergency crews at the scene.