'People are amazing': Ukrainian man grateful for support during wife's medical emergency

A Grande Prairie man drove for more than seven hours with his newborn son, through wildfires and highway closures, to be at his wife's side after she was airlifted to Edmonton for emergency surgery.

"[There] was lots of smoke, it was very dark and many detours," said Volodymyr Ruban. "The first and the only thought I had. . . give [the baby] formula, change diaper.

"Drive for another two or three hours, do the same."

The drive was scary, but Ruban said locals along the way helped him through it.

"Farmers there were so supportive," he added. "People are amazing."

Ruban, his wife Maryna Melnyk and their five-year-old son were living in Grande Prairie and awaiting the arrival of a new baby when Melnyk started losing her vision and short-term memory.

She was diagnosed with a large brain tumor just days after giving birth. She needed to be transferred to Edmonton immediately for emergency brain surgery. Ruban made the difficult choice to leave their older son behind and follow his wife with the newborn.

"It was a painful decision, but I see that it's good learning for him and good learning for us," Ruban added. "We became more appreciative of our relationships, of our love and of our family support."

Melnyk has undergone two surgeries to remove parts of the tumor, but her future remains uncertain.

"It was a big brain tumor," Ruban added. "There is a long way to go."

With doctors saying she'll likely have life-long medical needs, the family is relocating to Edmonton permanently to be closer to Melnyk's doctors.

To help them transition, a close friend of Ruban's started a GoFundMe. In the last seven days, it's raised more than $10,000.

"I couldn't believe such a thing could be happening to a friend of mine," said Paul Omelchenko. "I thought, 'How can I help?'"

Ruben and Melnyk are alone in Canada, with both their families living in Ukraine, and Omelchenko said he wanted to help raise money to bring the couple's parents over.

"It's really uncertain how it's going to play out, so we want to be certain that they can be here in this difficult time," Omelchenko added. "His newborn needs someone to be taking care of [him]. Plus his five-year-old son who has to come over here.

"And his wife is in no state to be taking care of their children and Vlad is alone, so he needs support."

The money will also help with moving costs and living expenses while the family gets settled and Melnyk continues to heal.

Ruban said he's touched by the outpouring of support he's seen for his family. It can be hard to ask for help, he said, even when you need it.

"I'm a social worker and I used to help people, but I never ask for help," Ruban added. "My friends, they supported me, they asked for that help that dramatically changed our life for the better.

"So we see our future as a positive right now, and that's just a word of support for people that are struggling.

"Just share your experience, the help is available."

The GoFundMe for Ruban and his family can be found here.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb