'People are coming and are seeing our history': Ta'rikh event held at Waterloo Regional Museum

The Ken Seiling Waterloo Regional Museum was showcasing the diverse range of cultural traditions at an Islamic History Month event.

The Ta'rikh event was held on Saturday and Sunday and featured food, vendors, performances, and speakers.

"We wanted to showcase as many cultures and traditions as we could," said event organizer Anooshae Qasim. "We strategically picked the people that we contacted, we have a youth organization here, we had a charity organization put up their pamphlets, Islamic relief pamphlets available, we talk about mental health, start ups, and how you can get funding for that from the region."

The 2023 theme was "Celebrating Muslim Women in Arts and Sciences," which examines the contributions historical and modern Islam has had on culture as a whole.

"I love how mixed it is," said student Rana Mohaned. "We have different aspects of everything. We have the History of Islam and we also have food, books, henna booths, we have a lot of things and I feel it helps represent Islam as a whole."

The day included performances from a member of the Canadian Arabic Orchestra and allowed attendees to freely explore the rich history on display.

"I thought it would be nice to put some music from different countries together to show the unity of this culture," said performer Manar Naeem.

The two-day event was planned over the last two months.

"I love how a lot of people are coming and are seeing our history and they're actually showing some interest," said attendee Aimen Fatima. "It's nice seeing someone appreciate something together."

Organizers say they hope to have more in the future.