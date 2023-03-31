'People are coming from far and wide': Hundreds line up for Crumbl Cookie opening in Edmonton
When American cookie company Crumbl Cookie opened its first Canadian store in Edmonton on Friday, the lineup for the store stretched across the strip mall.
Customers started lining up at 4:30 a.m., one of the store owners said.
"When I pulled up there had to be at least 1,000 people in line," Megan Moore told CTV News Edmonton.
The company initially launched in 2017 under the leadership of co-founder Jason McGowan, who is Canadian.
It has become "social media famous," gaining more than 6 million followers on TikTok.
The Edmonton location is located at 5041 Mullen Road in southwest Edmonton and is owned locally.
Moore said she was excited to see the support from the community.
"People are coming from far and wide to try their first Crumbl Cookie."
Crumbl is known for its classic pink sugar-and-milk chocolate chip cookies.
