Edmontonians have been abiding by the city's face mask bylaw for the most part, according to interim-city manager Adam Laughlin.

During Thursday's Emergency Advisory Committee Meeting city council heard that Edmonton had a 98 per cent face covering compliance rate between Dec. 10 and Jan. 4.

"People are doing the right thing for the most part," Mayor Don Iveson told CTV News Edmonton Thursday.

"Even with expanded enforcement I'm not surprised, 'cause Edmontonians are by and large doing the right thing. There have been a lot of conversations with people and not that many tickets needing to be issued," he said.

Ninety-eight tickets were handed out since Dec. 10. for mask bylaw violations and nine tickets for infractions against the public health act.

The city saw 1,229 enforcement actions related to COVID-19 guideline practices, most of those were just warnings.

Enforcement officers attended 2,675 businesses in the past four weeks to ensure safe practices.

The City of Edmonton, Alberta Health Services environmental public health inspectors and Edmonton police are tasked with enforcing the public health act during the pandemic.

The city's mask bylaw is currently in effect until Dec. 31, 2021.

Violating the bylaw can result in a $100 fine.