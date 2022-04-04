'People are hearing our voices and our language': Students perform O Canada in Cree at Jets game

Students from a Minto-area school took to the ice at a Winnipeg Jets game over the weekend for a special performance of Canada’s national anthem in Cree.

Students in Isaac Brock School’s Billingual Cree Program serenaded over 14,000 fans at Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings as part of the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre (WASAC) Night.

The annual event is part of the NHL’s “Hockey is for Everyone” initiative, aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion in hockey.

Grade 5 student Izabella was among the students who performed prior to puck drop, and called the experience a bit nerve-wracking.

“It was also good because people are hearing our voices and our language. That was a lot of people that heard that, and I think it was pretty cool that we got that opportunity,” she said.

Fellow student Meghan, who has Cree heritage, said the performance was a great opportunity to show some of what they learn at school.

“Basically, we get to learn our language and try to learn new words almost every single day, so it's basically like a fun challenge to do every day,” she said.

As part of WASAC Night, the Winnipeg Jets hosted youth from northern and remote Indigenous communities. The team wore 2022-edition WASAC jerseys for pre-game warm-up, followed by the premiere of a song created for the initiative by Anishinaabe DJ and producer Boogey the Beat in collaboration with Southern Medicine Drum – an all-female drumming group.

The Manitoba Moose also hosted a Follow Your Dreams Day game on Sunday, hosting youth from northern and remote First Nation communities.

In addition to attending the games, kids also took part in a morning of activities at Camp Manitou including a mindful movement session with a Métis yoga instructor and a skating session with former NHLers Trevor Kidd and Jason Simon.

Izabella said the event was an experience she won’t soon forget.

“I've never really went in front of this many people,” she said. “It was a really good experience that I'll remember for a long, long time.”