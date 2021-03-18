Travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been hard on the industry, but some are already looking forward to vacations once it ends.

“People want to travel. People are hopeful now. The vaccine has brought so much hope for the future for travel,” said Teresa Simon, a travel advisor with Vision Travel.

It's that hope that has avid travellers itching to book their next beach vacation.

Sharon Forbes said she normally takes at least two vacations with her family every year. They are saving up and are ready to go once international travel is safe again.

“We need that green light especially because we are travelling with young kids as well," she said. "Do we have our funds ready to go, yes! We’re building our vacation fund every year. It’s piling up now we need somewhere to go."

Michelle Ford, who normally travels four times a year, said the news about more vaccines on the way inspired her and her husband to book a trip to Cuba for November.

“Our travel agent phoned us and told us it would be a good idea to book now because other people are also interested and to book now while it's available and while the prices haven’t changed," Ford said.

For example, if you are looking at booking a trip to Jamaica this for a family of five right now, it could run anywhere from $7,500 to $10,000 according to Vision Travel. Those prices are expected rise

“If you want to go somewhere in 2022, you need to start looking now,” said Simon. “They want to get to a beach and they want a Pina Colada."

In addition to a bigger price tag for some trips due to supply and demand, the cost of travel insurance has done up as well but about 25 per cent.

But even with the potentially bigger bill, both Forbes and Ford said it is worth it. Planning a trip gives them something to look forward to.

“A lot of people have experienced the cancellation of really important life events as well as travel. And having something to look forward to gives us, and it can also help to inspires us to stick with the regulations,” said Kelsey Johansen, a lecturer for the department of recreation and leisure studies at the University of Waterloo.

Many hope putting their toes in the sand will become a realistic possibility soon.