'People are not doing well': Psychologist says anger over 'prolonged' COVID-19 pandemic common

Even with the majority of COVID-19 restrictions lifted across Canada, many may still feel frustration about the pandemic, leading to pent-up tension.

CTV Morning Live spoke with Dr. Monica Vermani, a clinical psychologist, Tuesday about the mental health impacts the pandemic has had and how that tension could lead to anger.

Vermani explained the pandemic created a lot of self-doubt and uncertainty with rapid and constant changes in work structure, plans and socialization.

"The first year we tried our best to do Zoom calls, to socialize and to try to make the best of it and try to bring healthy habits in," Vermani said.

"But over the prolonged exposure of the pandemic and the lockdowns and the consequences of that, it's learned to take a lot of the things we enjoy away."

That's prompted feelings of frustration, Vermani explained.

"When you're in pain you spill onto others," she said. "So when we speak about anger, it's irritability, frustration, not knowing what to do next, confusion, feeling overwhelmed and a lot of self doubt."

When anger's turned onto others it can manifest as snippiness, or a lack of patience, but it can also be more serious, like aggression.

Vermani said it's important to look beyond a person's anger and have compassion for what's happening beneath the surface.

"I think what we're seeing out there is people are not doing well, plain and simple," she said. "A lot of things that are deeper about our insecurities, our own issues, are actually what anger's about. So it's about pausing and reflecting."

For those experiencing feelings of anger, Vermani recommended keeping up with self care by eating well, getting exercise, socializing and trying to find moments of joy.

"Once you bring in little things that make you healthy, then the spillage over there is also health," she said. "The ripple effect is what we want to try to work on."

Dr. Monica Vermani's comments were part of a five-minute interview on CTV Morning Live. Watch the full interview in the video player above.