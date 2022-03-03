'People are ready to get out of here': Travel agencies seeing increase in Manitobans booking getaways

Manitobans are back to booking getaways after the pandemic grounded travel plans.

With so many people booking trips, some travel agencies say if you haven't booked already, you may be paying a premium.

In recent weeks, Michael Kroeker, president and owner of Bonaventure Travel, has seen a steady and significant increase in the number of people looking to book a warm-weather getaway.

"People are ready to get out of here," he said. "Leisure travel is picking you up significantly, especially with the winter that we've had."

He said if Manitobans haven't already booked their spring break travel, they may be out of luck.

"Especially anything booking into the southern destinations, there's pretty well nothing left," he said. "Be prepared to be paying a premium because the space that is left, you're paying top dollar."

Daryl Silver, president of the Continental Travel Group, said travel bookings took a dip late last year when the Omicron wave hit, but have been looking up since early February.

"Every single day there's an increase in activity, and (we are) seeing people traveling for a variety of reasons, but people are ready to go again," he said.

Silver attributes the steady rise to the loosened federal travel restrictions.

READ MORE: Industry demands end to COVID-19 travel testing as eased restrictions take effect

Though travel is picking back up, Silver said Canada is still behind other countries. He said travel bookings in Canada are around 50 to 60 per cent of what it was pre-pandemic, while other agencies in Europe, South America and the United States are at 70 to 80 per cent.

"I've been in the travel business for a long time and have experienced a lot of highs and lows," he said.

"I think it always does come back. The only question is how long it takes to come back. Sometimes it's a matter of weeks, sometimes months, sometimes it's years."

Rapid tests are still a requirement for foreign visitors and Canadians who want to avoid a 10-day quarantine when they get back to Canada. Silver said that will be the last impediment.

"I think once that's gone, then we're going to see another big spike and return to near normal," he said.

TRAFFIC PICKING UP AT WINNIPEG AIRPORT AFTER TOUGH JANUARY

At Winnipeg's international airport, things have been picking up as well.

"January was a tougher month, but we're seeing some promise for the summer, and we're starting to see people moving again. People are wanting to travel," said Tyler MacAfee, the vice president of communications and government relations at the Winnipeg Airports Authority.

At the end of 2021, MacAfee said the airport was at about 50 per cent of its pre-pandemic travel. He thinks it will be a while before the airport gets back to where it was before COVID-19 hit.

"We're looking a few years out for that," he said.

MacAfee said even though restrictions are being lifted in Manitoba, the proof of vaccination is still required for Canadians boarding domestic or international flights or trains.

More details about Canada's travel restrictions can be found online.

TRAVEL INSURANCE AN IMPORTANT COMPONENT TO TRAVEL PLANS

With restrictions changing and loosening both at home and aboard, Will McAleer, executive director at Travel Health Insurance Association of Canada, said travel insurance is an important component to any Manitoban's trip.

"Ask your insurance broker, a travel agent, ask them about whether or not it's going to cover if you catch COVID while you're away," he said. "Because the cost for a medical emergency related to that, if you're in an ER, can be pretty significant."

McAleer said Manitobans can buy travel insurance on the internet, directly from an insurance company or insurance broker, or from a travel agent. He said wherever Manitobans buy the insurance, it is important to ask questions.

Silver said anyone looking to travel should talk to his or her insurance company about what is and is not covered.

"Make sure that you have appropriate cancellation insurance, and that is cancelling for the reasons that you're comfortable with," he said.