People are reluctant to ask for help: small town food bank officials

Laura Thomas said she loves living in the northern Ontario community of Iroquois Falls, but she calls herself a "starving artist" and needs to use the food bank.

"Well, it’s humbling of course because you don’t like to depend on other people but I don’t have a sense of shame because I do what I have to do," Thomas said.

Her art is not selling during the pandemic, she said, and she lives off a disability pension. She said it's not enough to cover all the bills and pay for all her groceries.

There are others like her in the town of about 4,500 people, but she said many are "suffering in silence."

"People who should be using the food bank either can’t get there or won’t go there."

The town's food bank is located within the 'New and Used' store and is run by a couple and other volunteers.

David Strauss, the food bank operator, said it currently has more than enough food--for at least six months--for the six or eight clients who use it once a month.

"We used to have a lot more (clients), but since COVID started, we just don’t have the people anymore," he said. "So whether it’s a money thing or they’re too scared to come in, I’m not quite sure."

Thomas said there are people in need of help that are not speaking up.

"We need to just really bring some attention to this food insecurity issue that we do have in town," she said. "I know it. People have confided in me in confidence that yes, they have a problem, but they don’t know how to deal with it."

Officials with the food bank in the Town of Cochrane also said they notice people are shy to come and ask for help.

Cathy Beaton said recently, one woman came in who represented four families with a total of 15 children.

"Some people will not use the food bank and we don’t understand why, because we are confidential," Beaton said.

"They’re more than welcome to come. They just have to phone us. We also do emergency bags. Honest to God, no one should be hungry."

Thomas couldn't agree more, and at this point said she can only hope for positive change to occur to ensure everyone who needs food gets it.