'People are scared,' Solution needed as the end to emergency shelter program looms

Shelter operators in Simcoe Muskoka have been given another two-week extension to figure out what to do when the temporary hotel shelter closes.

"People are scared. People are definitely scared that are using our services," said Sara Peddle, Busby Centre's executive director.

The Busby Centre and Elizabeth Fry Society Simcoe Muskoka received an extension till the end of the month to continue operations at the Travelodge in Barrie, but as time ticks, operators are growing concerned.

"We've started to put plans in place to make sure we have enough staffing and that the owners of the property are on board, which everything has been solidified," said Peddle.

Still, Peddle admitted it's only a temporary solution.

"The stark reality of the fact that we have 100 people that still need space post-July 31st is still very daunting."

RELATED

Unique construction project underway to tackle Barrie's housing crisis

$1.6 million investment aimed to help Barrie's homeless transition out of hotel shelter

Barrie shelters seek permanent solution as emergency shelter program nears its end

Barrie housing advocates call for continued funding for emergency shelter program

During the pandemic, local hotels were transitioned into emergency shelters to house the city's most vulnerable, but now, that situation is ending.

"The cost to operate emergency shelter from hotels is not financially sustainable," a media release noted.

The two centres are working on a plan with the City of Barrie and the County of Simcoe.

"We know there's more work to do, for sure, before the end of this month, and we are really actively seeking spaces for those who need it," said Wendy Hembruff, Simcoe County's director of community programs and services.

Hembruff said a few spaces are currently available within the shelter program in Barrie.

"We are encouraging our shelter providers to maximize the use of those available beds," she added.

But Peddle said the focus needs to be on affordable housing.

"We don't want to keep opening shelter beds. We want to have housing. But until we have that housing available, unfortunately, we do need an emergency response."

Meanwhile, the County has deployed several staff to work onsite.

"To connect participants with services, resources, housing opportunities, and financial assistance in order to best position them for opportunities beyond the temporary motel model," Hembruff said.

But that doesn't ease the anxiety felt by many about the looming deadline.

The County said it is looking for a temporary secondary site for overnight shelter and hopes to have a solution in the coming days.