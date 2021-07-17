'People are so happy': Vegetarian food served up at Stampede breakfast
Staff
CTV News Calgary
A Stampede breakfast was served up this morning with a twist.
The Hindu Society of Calgary organized a drive-thru breakfast event on Saturday. Unlike the rest of the breakfasts around town, this one was entirely vegetarian.
The two-hour event served approximately 1,500 people – about three times as many people as last year when the event was scaled back due to the pandemic.
“This is the only vegetarian Stampede breakfast,” said Navdeep Mahendru, president of The Hindu Society of Calgary.
“People are so happy,” he added. “People are always encouraging us to do this.”
-
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 19, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, July 19.
-
Nikka Yuko garden seeing plenty of local traffic, events selling outStaff at the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden in Lethbridge are happy to see an influx of visitors after a roller coaster of a year in 2020.
-
Crews battle large Innisfil house fireFire crews spent hours battling a large house fire in Innisfil on Sunday night.
-
Restoration work to begin Monday following Pembina Highway water main breakDelays are expected to last into at least Monday following a major water main break on Pembina Highway.
-
Latin Festival a success, more festivals to come: OrganizersThe Southern Alberta Ethnic Association hosted its first festival in over a year and it was a success, according to organizers.
-
Manitoba government is 'rewriting history,' former senior bureaucrat saysTwo Indigenous men have quit their positions on Manitoba economic development boards in the wake of controversial remarks by Premier Brian Pallister and a cabinet minister.
-
Two separate Toronto stabbings send two men to hospitalTwo men were seriously wounded in two separate stabbings in Toronto Sunday evening.
-
Remote B.C. First Nation celebrates arrival of clean tap waterFor 20 years, the Lhoosk'uz Dené First Nation has been trucking in bottled water. Now, thanks to a partnership with experts at the University of British Columbia, those days are over.