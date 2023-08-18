'People are trying to be preventative because they're nervous': Maritimers concerned over another round of heavy rain

Grey skies and foggy weather can make up a typical day in Nova Scotia, but an extreme weather event earlier this summer has brought on anxiety over heavy rain in the forecast.

“People are trying to be preventative because they're nervous,” said plumber, Trevor Wheatley.

Wheatley has spent the last few weeks repairing damages to homes after flash flooding events swept through the Halifax-area.

From the time the forecast showed heavy rainfall, Wheatley said he has received numerous calls from concerned homeowners.

“People will call me because they have an older sump pump and in preparation for the rain to come, they wanted to either have their drains cleaned out or they want their pumps replaced or they want to have things checked out just in case,” he said.

Throughout the day, heavy rain moved through the city.

The forecast called for anywhere from 10-40 millimeters of rain Friday night to Saturday morning, with possible thundershowers bringing higher amounts.

“We’re monitoring the weather very closely with our colleagues across the organization and our partners in emergency management,” explained Laura Wright, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

In less than a month, the city has seen two flash flooding events, with homes being destroyed in the first one.

“I had a lot of people calling and panicking because their basements were being flooded and they wanted to know if I could come over with a pump and pump them out, but of course too many calls and there’s no way I’d be able to save that many people the amount of rain water we got,” said Wheatley.

Communities within HRM are still in the process of recovering from the recent flash floods, and with the city’s road repairs still underway, safety is on the Municipality’s mind.

“We are reminding drivers to be careful on the roads because many of the shoulders are still soft and damaged and the rain can contribute to more damage,” said Wright.

