People asked to stay out of the Cloverdale Fire burn area: City of Prince Albert

The City of Prince Albert is asking people to stay out of the Cloverdale Fire burn area.

Fire crews say there's been an increase of activity in the area on the east side of Cloverdale Road, which is a "disruption" to operations that are ongoing.

Little Red River Park is open and people are welcome to use the park for recreational purpose, the city said in a news release.

On Tuesday, two people were ticketed $2,000 for venturing into the perimeter of the wildfire overnight.

Since Thursday the fire has been considered "contained," according to the Ministry of Environment.