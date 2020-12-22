People from all over the world came together to sing and bring Christmas cheer to Selkirk, Man. after it was forced to alter its plans for this year’s Holiday Alley.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Selkirk had to hold its annual winter street festival through drive-in, drive-through, and broadcast activities.

However, these limitations didn’t stop the event from having a global reach.

The event organizers reached out to people living in other towns around the world, also named Selkirk, in order to send some holiday wishes and join a worldwide sing along to the modified lyrics of the ‘12 Days of Christmas.’

In the end, the Holiday Alley TV broadcast featured firefighters from Selkirk in New York, bagpipers from Selkirk in Scotland, and a librarian from Selkirk, Ont., among others.

“It was amazing to see communities around the world,” said Shirley Muir, co-founder of Holiday Alley.

“We thought all we had in common was we shared the same name, but it turns out people in the world over are looking for ways to connect and we shared a passion for culture and creativity and art and music.”

The 12ish Days of Holiday Alley will be launched publicly on Christmas Day.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen.