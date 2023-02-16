People in Manitoba, Saskatchewan overspent the most during the holidays: poll
For Manitobans who went over their budget this holiday season, a new poll shows you are not alone.
According to the 2023 RBC Post-Holiday Spending and Saving Insights Poll, people in Manitoba and Saskatchewan led the country in overspending over the holidays.
The numbers show that 38 per cent of Canadians went over their budget this holiday season by an average of $580. However, when looking at Manitoba and Saskatchewan specifically, these numbers were even higher.
RBC is reporting that 47 per cent of people in these two provinces overspent on the holidays by an average of $727.
As for paying for these holiday expenses, more than half of those in Manitoba and Saskatchewan said it was hard to cover the costs of holiday gifts, with 31 per cent saying it will take until April or longer to get their finances back on track. Seventy per cent of those in these two provinces said they felt the impact of inflation on their holiday spending.
A total of 2,000 Canadian adults completed an online survey from Jan. 3 to 5. The results of the poll are accurate within plus-minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Credibility intervals will be wider for smaller population subsets.
-
First-of-its-kind program offers free legal support for victims of sexual assaultThe new legal clinic is offering free legal information and support for sexual assault survivors who attend Western University.
-
Victoria prosthetic arm charity establishes locations in UkraineA Victoria charity group that develops low-cost prosthetic arms recently returned to Canada after travelling with a humanitarian group to Ukraine.
-
Kitchener and Guelph rental markets see minor dip in JanuaryRed hot rental markets in Kitchener and Guelph cooled slightly last month with the average listed rental price for one-bedrooms in both cities declining marginally in January.
-
Senator says more awareness needed of 'invisible crime' of Indigenous identity theftA Manitoba senator says Indigenous identity fraud is a damaging but often "invisible crime" that inflicting serious harm on Indigenous women.
-
Reptilia snaps back, says it will open in spite of city council’s rulingEntertainment company Reptilia says it will go ahead and open at Westmount Commons, in spite of a decision by London city council that slammed the door shut on the operation.
-
How the Manitoba government is recruiting nurses from the PhilippinesA delegation from the Manitoba government is on its way to the Philippines to try and recruit new nurses to come work in our province.
-
Plea date set for Sask. man charged with 2nd-degree murder and assaulting woman, babyA plea in the case of a Lloydminster man, whose charges include second-degree murder will be heard next month.
-
2 reports of suspicious man at Pacific Sprit Park prompt RCMP warningA man was reportedly acting suspicious in a Vancouver park on Valentine’s Day, prompting a public warning from Mounties.
-
What you need to know about Norovirus as cases see slight rise in AlbertaAlberta has seen a slight increase in norovirus cases so far in 2023. From Jan. 1 to Feb. 14, 87 norovirus cases were reported in Alberta.