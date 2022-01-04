People in Timmins say 'good riddance' in 2022 to what's bothering them

Sheila MacPhail, of Timmins, is saying "good riddance" to negativity this year.

"You know what? We need to take one day at a time and don’t fret over things we have no control over," MacPhail said.

"So try and be happy, be positive. Give everybody - I know we can’t see each other’s smiles - but the eyes say it all."

She is putting that message out there in hopes of inspiring others.

Jeffrey Baldock is a psychotherapist in Timmins and he applauds MacPhail for her attitude. He said writing negative things down and getting rid of them can bring good results.

"Dopamine then comes in, gives us the energy, the mood, the focus, the ability to concentrate on what we want to achieve, and that way, we’re moving forward and we’re feeling better, we’re making more progress while leaving the past behind," he said.

Two other women from Timmins are also taking satisfaction in saying "good riddance" to what's been bothering them.

Riley Belec said she wants a better work-life balance.

"I work too much and need some time to myself, so I’m going to try," Belec said

And Carole Young wants less division among people.

"COVID has created a huge division in people by way of beliefs, as far as vaccinations are concerned, as far as the severity of the illness is concerned and a lot of issues surrounding COVID and it’s created hate, it’s created resentment," she said.

Baldock said lousy things happen in life but if we're excited about the future and we keep moving forward, it helps those around us and also makes the community a better place.