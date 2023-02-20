'People just simply can't get peace': Winnipeg councillor wants crack down on loud mufflers

A Winnipeg city councillor wants the province to crack down on vehicles driving around with loud modified mufflers – a problem he says is disturbing residents' peace and quiet.

Councillor Markus Chambers has put a motion forward requesting the city ask the province to impose stronger fines and penalties for vehicle owners who break the rules around modified mufflers.

"The modified mufflers make a lot of noise and people just simply can't get peace," Chambers told CTV News. "We seem to be getting a lot more of these calls where residents are asking to do something about modified mufflers."

Data included in the motion shows last year Winnipeg police stopped 875 vehicles for equipment or safety violations, with 248 getting a ticket for exhaust or muffler violations. About 70 per cent of those tickets were handed out between May and September.

It's a time Chambers said is 'peak activity for the cruise scene in Winnipeg.'

"I don't have an issue with cruise nights," he said. "But when they're driving up and down in residential areas and again excessive noise is being produced as a result of either a muffler that's been modified or no muffler at all – that impacts on residents' livability."

According to Manitoba's Highway Traffic Act, vehicles are not allowed to have a straight exhaust, a Hollywood muffler or gutted muffler, or any other modified muffler to permanently increase the sound.

Vehicles are allowed to have a temporary muffler bypass. However, it cannot be activated while the vehicle is being operated on the road.

Chambers said those who violate the rules can get a $174 fine, but he says that is not enough.

"It doesn't seem to be a deterrent for motorists who are modifying their mufflers to stop in that practice," he said.

In his motion, Chambers suggests beefing up the penalties to include a temporary registration suspension on the vehicle that violates the rules.

This isn't the first time city hall has tried to turn the volume down for vehicles.

In early 2020, city council asked the province for permission to use photo enforcement technology to enforce noise infractions. The province rejected the idea, saying photo enforcement is meant to improve safety.

Chambers said other provinces have taken similar action to quiet modified mufflers.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure told CTV News in a prepared statement that the province has heard the concerns.

"The Manitoba government recognizes that excessive vehicle noise is a concern for many City of Winnipeg residents, and that enforcing existing requirements for vehicles to have a muffler that prevents excessive combustion noise has been a challenge," the spokesperson said.

"We are currently working with stakeholders, including the City of Winnipeg Police, to explore regulatory changes that would increase fines for individuals that continue to modify their muffler in a way that generates excessive noise."

Chambers' motion is set to be discussed at the Riel Community Committee on Tuesday.