People living on social assistance struggling to get by

Many people living on ODSP in Sudbury told CTV News they are struggling and a group that helps the disabled said it has become apparent people are having extreme difficulty making ends meet.

Independent Living Sudbury Manitoulin provides programs and services for people with disabilities. Executive director Rob Dimeglio said he hears from clients about the struggles first-hand.

"The fear of becoming homeless is apparent," Dimeglio said. "I hear it all the time."

Sandy Stretch receives the disability benefit and told CTV News she is grateful for the food box she receives from Independent Living each week as she has a hard time making ends meet.

"I talk to other people on ODSP and it's a struggle," Stretch said.

"People are losing their homes and ending up homeless on the street. It's a fine line and there is no subsidized housing for them to get into."

Michline Lamarre said she receives just more than $900 a month in ODSP and $500 of that amount goes to rent.

"Self-esteem is very low but I always try to have a smile," said Lamarre, who said she struggles to maintain a healthy diet because of her low income.

"You need more than a bag of carrots a month."

With the cost of living skyrocketing, the Ontario Green Party is promising to double the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) benefits.