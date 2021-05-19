People lonelier during the pandemic, YMCA survey shows

A new report by YMCA Workwell in Cambridge is highlighting increasing levels of loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials surveyed more than 1,400 people in Guelph-Wellington, Stratford Perth and Waterloo Region between February and March. Of those people, 70 per cent said they agreed or strongly agreed they were feeling lonelier than normal during the pandemic. That broke down into 48 per cent of people agreeing and 22 per cent strongly agreeing.

Jim Moss, executive director of YMCA Workwell, said they were surprised the number was so high.

"We are really concerned about the long-term effects," Moss said. "Social isolation is one of those things that generally ramps up as people's mental health gets worst, and we are quite worried about that."

The survey also showed 55 per cent of respondents haven't felt like a valued member of their community over the past three months.

Seventy-five per cent of people said they needed connection to friends, 60 per cent needed connection to family, 38 per cent needed connection with community, 27 per cent reported needing connection with colleagues, and 18 per cent said they needed someone to talk to.

The study also found younger people were more likely to report feeling their overall well-being was negatively impacted by the pandemic.