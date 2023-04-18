People nearby help woman during alleged sexual assault in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are looking for two suspects as they investigate an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener.

According to a news release from police, a 39-year-old woman was walking in the area of King Street North and Spring Street East around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday when two unknown men drove up to her in a white sedan.

Police say the driver got out of the vehicle and sexually assaulted her, but the victim was helped by people nearby.

The suspect allegedly got back in the sedan and left.

The woman was not physically hurt, according to police.

The suspects are described as Middle Eastern men between the ages of 25 and 35.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service (519-570-9777)or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).