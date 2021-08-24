‘People need to slow down’: Electronic radar speed signs coming to northern Ontario community

Speeding is a problem on roads across northern Ontario. In Sundridge, it's gotten to the point where the village council has decided to erect two electronic radar signs on Main Street to encourage drivers to slow down.

Marina Fleming lives in a 30 km/h zone on Main Street. She often sees drivers fly by her house

"They go whizzing by here," she said. "A lot of them are going 70 or 80. It's like they still think they're driving on the highway."

Fleming's neighbour, John Skaragos, said a majority of the problem happens in the evening. With families and seniors living on the street, he's concerned someone could get seriously hurt.

“We do have two parks and beaches in the area -- people need to slow down and be very cautious," Skaragos said.

The two electronic radar speed signs will be installed at both ends of the street and will cover traffic in both directions.

“This is a complaint-driven initiative,” said Sundridge Mayor Lyle Hall. “When people come out of the community safety zone, motorists will speed up and in general it's creating a bit of a hazard."

Each sign costs $6,000 to buy and install. They will cover a two-kilometre stretch from Union Street at the east end of Main Street to Albert Street at the west end. The radar signs will collect data on the traffic volume, as well as how many cars are driving over the speed limit. That data will then be sent back to the municipality.

"From that information, we can make some decisions on whether to take a tougher line or if the signs will help us enough," said Hall.

The decision comes after council debated whether to lower the street's speed limit from 50 km/h to 30 km/h. But council thought it would be too much of a change all at once.

There already is a section of Main Street designated as a community safety zone, where the posted speed limit is 30 km/h. That's because the neighbouring school, Sundridge Centennial Public School, is located within the zone.

"We've only been living here for the past four years now and my husband and I have been saying they have to do something before it's too late," said Fleming.

It's hoped the signs will be erected next month to encourage drivers to take their foot off the gas and slow down.