People paying more to manage diabetes: new report

It seems like everything is more expensive these days including the cost of medical supplies.

A new report shows depending on where people live, their age and income, many Canadians are now paying more to manage diabetes.

An updated report from Diabetes Canada shows how high out-of-pocket diabetes costs can be.

"Some of us are going to have to choose between (our) rent and (our) medication and who wants to make that choice? We were really disturbed to see these costs," said Laura Syron, president and CEO of Diabetes Canada.

The report found that type one diabetes out-of-pocket costs can be as high as $18,306 per year and $10,014 per year for type two.

"In Manitoba for example, if you have type one diabetes over a year you might be putting in over $10,000 out of your pocket to cover things that aren’t covered by other things and if you live with type two, like me, it’s almost $7,000," said Syron.

In Manitoba, most diabetes drugs - including insulin and metformin - are listed in the Pharmacare formulary.

So are glucose test strips. Advanced glucose monitors and insulin pumps for children and people under 25 are also covered by the province.

The province tells CTV News it will have additional information regarding these programs in the coming weeks.

Some, like Nikki Webb, are considering putting their diabetes supplies before life milestones.

Webb was diagnosed with type one diabetes nine years ago. She says, given her age, she's never qualified for provincial coverage for an insulin pump or a continuous glucose monitor, technology she can't afford on her own.

"Just to get started with an insulin pump out of pocket with the continuous glucose monitor is a good $10,000 investment. That is really significant for me and just not in the cards right now," the graduate student and diabetes educator told CTV News.

The 34-year-old uses basic diabetes management; finger pricks five times a day and insulin injections.

Webb said it costs about $200 a month out of pocket - with her university health coverage.

She says she has some tough decisions after graduation.

"...it would either be maybe looking for other employment that does actually have better benefits or thinking about how I might have to save money to account for those additional costs."

There's even more ahead as she and her husband plan to start a family.

"We're kind of weighing these things. Do we look to save for a house, do we save for my medication, supplies and devices that I need to ensure that or do we continue with this current regime and hope for the best."