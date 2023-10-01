'People really need the help': 24-hour small scale food bank opens in Edmonton

Free non-perishable food items and books are now available day and night in northwest Edmonton – for anyone who needs them.

An outdoor community food bank and library opened in Kensington Sunday for low-income families.

"It’s easy and accessible," said Syed Hassan, president and founder of the Love with Humanity Association. "You can come anytime and take a non-perishable food item.

"If you have any you can drop off.”

Love with Humanity has previously set up nine of the outdoor food banks in Calgary. Sunday was the first one to open in Edmonton.

The shelves are set up outside the Bluesky Day Care, which is currently supplying the books and food items.

"Some people, they cannot say or tell us they need food," said owner Effat Khan. "It's a good cause for people who cannot say or talk about needing food.”

Khan said many of her daycare's clients are feeling increased financial strain.

"The prices are so up, the bills are so expensive now," she said. "It seems like people really need the help and support."

In addition to food items, the shelves are stocked with books that are free to take as well.

Sunday's library is one of 30 multicultural outdoor libraries opened by the association.

Hassan said the shelves have been emptying quickly, and he asks that Edmontonians consider stopping by to donate what they can if they can.

"These are difficult times," he said. "Inflation, prices are higher, so this kind of initiative is support to our Albertans."