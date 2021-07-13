People refuse to mix COVID-19 vaccine doses at mass immunization clinic in Brampton

Dozens of people opted out of receiving their second COVID-19 vaccine shot at a mass immunization centre in Brampton on Tuesday after being told that they would have to mix-and-match doses.

This morning, a lineup formed outside of Save Max Sports Centre in Brampton with eager residents waiting to receive their second dose and become fully immunized against the disease.

However, before the clinic opened its doors they learned that only the Moderna shot would be available to those 18 years and older, while the Pfizer-BioNtech shot would be offered to those between 12 and 17 years old as it’s the only approved shot for that age range.

Crowds of people, who presumably received Pfizer for their first shot, were then seen leaving their spots in line as they refused to mix vaccine doses.

“My wife and I had Pfizer and so we don’t want to mix it, so as soon as the announcement came out we decided we’re leaving too because getting the same vaccine we know is okay, mixing it we’re not sure, so I’m not going to take a chance,” one person in line told CP24.

People’s hesitancy with interchanging doses appears to be heightened after an official with the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday about “dangerous trends” with mixing and matching vaccines.

"It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match," WHO’s chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said in response to a question about booster shots at a press conference.

Later on Monday, Swaminathan clarified on Twitter that she was warning against individuals deciding to mix doses on their own.

“Individuals should not decide for themselves. Public health agencies can, based on available data,” she wrote.

In June, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) announced that the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines can be mixed when a second dose of the same vaccine is not readily available.

The group also said that a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which uses a different delivery mechanism than an mRNA vaccine could safely be combined with a second shot of an mRNA vaccine.

Ontario fell in line with NACI’s recommendations giving the green light for residents to mix-and-match vaccines in order for people to get fully vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott released a statement in response to Swaminathan's comments and said the province will continue to follow NACI’s advice.

“Ontario continues to follow the advice of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization which recommends that it is safe to mix vaccines based on studies from the UK, Spain and Germany that have found that mixing vaccines is safe and produces a strong immune response,” the statement read.

However, some people remain doubtful about mixing doses due to the mixed messaging.

“I’m nervous. I’m borderline diabetic and I feel like I shouldn’t mix it but then people are still saying, even my doctor is saying it’s okay but I just don’t feel comfortable,” one person who was in line at the Brampton immunization centre said.

While speaking to CP24 Tuesday morning, the Chair of Social Medicine at the University Health Network said Swaminathan's statements don’t conflict with NACI’s recommendations but rather address those trying to get booster shots worldwide.

“There is actually no real disagreement on whether we have to pick the WHO over where NACI’s at or where the provincial ministry is at,” Dr. Andrew Boozary said.

“There’s activity in different parts of the world where people are not going in line with where the public health agencies are at and making their own decisions and trying to get third or fourth doses, which again there’s no evidence for,” he added.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he understands people’s hesitancy about mixing doses but said he will continue to follow the advice of the country’s top doctors.

“I’m not a physician myself, but I trust Canada's top physicians and the recommendation from NACI continues to be that this is the best interest for Canadians to protect themselves against the great dangers of COVID-19,” he told CP24.

Brown urges all residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent serious illness from the disease.

“If you want to protect yourself, join those that are vaccinated because this is essentially a health crisis for those that are unvaccinated. Don't be part of that segment that continues to be vulnerable to serious health complications.”