'People want to be part of the development': How Norway House Cree Nation is boosting economic development

Norway House Cree Nation has a new economic development department up and running to help give residents more independence.

Chief Larson Anderson said this is something he has been wanting to create since he was elected in 2018.

"It was an important aspect for any government to develop, especially for employment and opportunities and job creation. I think economic development is the best way to do that," said Anderson.

He said the economic development department is now working on application processes for people who are looking for support to start their own business.

"We will be advertising and letting people know we are there to help draft business plans, assist in filling out applications for funding and if need be, we would supply seed money to help them as they develop and create these plans."

Anderson said having this department gives the Norway House a sense of pride and will benefit residents as they strive to meet their goals.

"People want to be part of the development (of the Cree Nation) and not only working, but also finding ways to contribute by creating jobs and finding some wealth for themselves."

Also part of the new department, the Cree Nation has started a partnership with the Asper School of Business called the Paid Professional Placement program.

The program will help members who are interested in a master's degree in business administration and offer supports to those interested in a business career.