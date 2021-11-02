'People were panicking and running away': Out-of-control fireworks captured on video in southeast Edmonton on Halloween night

An Edmonton couple says they witnessed an out-of-control fireworks display that damaged parked vehicles and caused children to run for cover on Halloween night.

"It was like a scene from a movie."

That's how Ryan White described what he saw two blocks from his house, near 31 Street and 34B Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

"I was driving home that night," White said. "Once I turned the corner I noticed fireworks being set off on the sidewalk. The fireworks tipped over then they started to hit cars, almost hitting people."

White told CTV News Edmonton his truck was also hit by the fireworks.

"People were panicking and running away," he said.

White and his fiancé Ashley Herd captured the incident on video.

"The fireworks must have fallen over," Herd told CTV News Edmonton. "That's when they started hitting the cars and houses. Watching all the little kids run away so they wouldn't get hit."

"The fireworks started to come toward the truck, a few hitting it. That's when we started to back up to get out of the line of fire."

Herd called the incident "absolutely terrifying."

"I don't understand how anyone could think it's OK to set off fireworks in their driveway, especially on Halloween night with all the little kids trick-or-treating. All I could think of was a little kid getting hurt, or a house or vehicle getting set on fire."

Herd and White said they found damage to one parked vehicle they believe was caused by one of the fireworks.

"It was almost like burn marks," said Herd. "Like little pellets were shot at the car."

"One vehicle across from them got lit right up," added White. "There were burn marks and ash all over the car."

In a written statement to CTV News Edmonton, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said fire crews attended the scene around 7:30 p.m. but left when they did not find anyone at the location.

When asked why he wanted to share his story, White's response was simple.

"To let people know how dangerous it is to set off fireworks in a residential area," he said, "and how quickly something like this can go sideways, especially with kids walking around the area."

No injuries have been reported from the incident.