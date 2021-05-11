People with at-risk conditions eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario today

People with at-risk conditions in Ontario will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting today.

Another group of people who cannot work from home including grocery store, restaurant and transportation workers will also be eligible to book a shot today.

The government says starting Thursday, anyone 40 or older will be able to book a shot anywhere in the province.

The government says it has been able to expand eligibility to more age groups because it is expecting to receive millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming weeks.

Ontario says it expects 65 per cent of adults to have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021.