People with exemptions to Sask. proof-of-vaccination policy must still follow public health orders

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan says it has been receiving calls from physicians regarding people asking for an exemption from the province’s COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination policy.

College Registrar and CEO Karen Shaw said that residents who qualify must still abide by public health orders, border restrictions and other rules.

“Just because you have an exemption to the vaccine, does mean to say that you can bypass those rules,” said Shaw.

“Those agencies that have those rules in place will need to have a look at that and consider whether they can change any of their rules to accommodate the patient or not.”

The proof-of-vaccination policy begins Friday. It includes restaurants, casinos, movie theatres and indoor facilities hosting ticketed sporting events.

Under the plan, proof of vaccination will not be required at retailers, grocery stores, places of worship, and fast-food restaurants offering takeout and delivery.

The rule will not apply to indoor private gatherings. A negative test can be used in lieu of proof of vaccination but that must be paid for by the individual.

People can get medical exemptions for an allergy to the vaccine or if they experienced blood clotting after their first dose, according to Cory Neudorf, an epidemiologist and community health professor at the University of Saskatchewan.

It’s will be up to each establishment and event of whether to accommodate those with a vaccination exemption or those choosing to provide a negative test.