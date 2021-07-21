People with mixed vaccines face a bit of uncertainty when travelling abroad

The travel bug is starting to bite, but it seems those with mixed vaccine cocktail might have to wait a bit before getting an actual cocktail while vacationing abroad.

"When we’re looking at travel across Canada, you’re fine if you have a mixed dose," said Gary Howard of CAA Travel. "It’s when we start to look at international travel that’s where there’s some question marks coming up."

That's because some countries aren't accepting visitors with a mixed vaccination record.

According to Health Canada, between the end of May and June 26, 6.5 million Canadians chose to mix their doses, following the advice of public health officials.

Howard says he anticipates other countries will soon recognize the effectiveness of two different doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I expect all the countries are going to want to get this straightened out," Howard said. "All the scientific community is saying is that mixed doses are just as good, if not better than regular doses."

Count Barbados among them.

The country's government changed its mind after first not allowing mixed-dose visitors into the country.

There are some cruise lines that also aren't allowing passengers with a mixed vaccine record to board their ships.

Howard says policies are constantly changing and cruising is actually among the top vacation experiences travel agencies are booking.

"What we’re seeing a lot of is Europe and cruises, river cruises and ocean cruises," Howard said.

Howard's advice is that if you are planning on taking a vacation outside of Canada, you had better book now.

"If you’re thinking about travelling next year and a lot of Canadians are, get a deposit down and talk to your travel agent right away," Howard said. "Looking ahead to later '21 and into '22, there’s a great deal of sales going on and capacity is filling up."

While many Canadians are looking to scratch that travel itch, the government's official advice is for people to not travel for non-essential purposes.

The situation is changing rapidly, and Howard added that he’s confident vaccination policies will change by the peak of the fall and winter travel season.