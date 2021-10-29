iHeartRadio

Pepper spray and ballistic vest carrier stolen from RCMP car in Edmonton

Edmonton police are searching for items stolen out of an RCMP cruiser parked in the west part of the city (Source: EPS).

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking for the public's help in locating a ballistic vest carrier and can of pepper spray stolen from a parked RCMP cruiser.

The RCMP items were stolen from an unmarked vehicle parked at a residential back alley in west Edmonton sometime between Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Thursday at 5 p.m., EPS said in a release.

"In the interest of public safety, EPS and Alberta RCMP are notifying the public of these missing items," EPS said in a statement.

The cruiser was damaged during the break-in and police say a number of items were stolen, including the ballistic vest carrier with no ballistic plates, a canister of pepper spray or RCMP-issued Sabre Oleoresin Capsicum Spray, and RCMP business cards.

"Citizens are reminded that they can request identification from anyone identifying themselves as a police officer," EPS added. "When doing so, citizens can request to see the officer's police badge as well as a police photo identification card which includes a photo of the officer, their name, date of birth and badge number.

"Citizens can also call the police non-emergency number to verify an officer's identity."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the RCMP-issued items or the break-in is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

