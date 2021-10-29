Pepper spray and ballistic vest carrier stolen from RCMP car in Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking for the public's help in locating a ballistic vest carrier and can of pepper spray stolen from a parked RCMP cruiser.

The RCMP items were stolen from an unmarked vehicle parked at a residential back alley in west Edmonton sometime between Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Thursday at 5 p.m., EPS said in a release.

"In the interest of public safety, EPS and Alberta RCMP are notifying the public of these missing items," EPS said in a statement.

The cruiser was damaged during the break-in and police say a number of items were stolen, including the ballistic vest carrier with no ballistic plates, a canister of pepper spray or RCMP-issued Sabre Oleoresin Capsicum Spray, and RCMP business cards.

"Citizens are reminded that they can request identification from anyone identifying themselves as a police officer," EPS added. "When doing so, citizens can request to see the officer's police badge as well as a police photo identification card which includes a photo of the officer, their name, date of birth and badge number.

"Citizens can also call the police non-emergency number to verify an officer's identity."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the RCMP-issued items or the break-in is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.