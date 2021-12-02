Pepper spray used in Metro Vancouver road rage incident; police search for suspect

RCMP officers in Coquitlam, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a serious road rage incident.

In a news release on Thursday, police in the Metro Vancouver city said that the unprovoked attack took place around 5 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the intersection of Brunette Highway and King Edward Street.

Officials said the suspect vehicle had followed the victim’s vehicle from Austin Avenue and Marmont Street to the intersection where the incident happened.

There, the suspect deployed pepper spray into the victim’s vehicle before fleeing west on Brunette Avenue, according to police.

Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

The B.C. Ambulance Service was called to the scene to tend to the passengers who required decontamination from the pepper spray. No further injuries were reported to police.

Officers continue to search for a white, newer model Honda Acord – or a similar vehicle – with four doors and damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. Police were unable to provide a licence plate number for the suspect vehicle.

According to police, the suspect is described as a South Asian man, about 20 to 30 years old with a thin build and some facial hair. He was wearing a baseball hat and black jacket at the time of the incident, police said.

“This type of unchecked aggression and complete disregard for the safety and well being of others has no place on our roads,” said Cpl. Paige Kuz, media relations officer for Coquitlam RCMP, in the release.

“Thankfully, no one suffered serious physical injuries. However, the impact of such a brazen act of violence can have long-lasting effects on one’s own perception of safety.”

Coquitlam RCMP are asking anyone who may have been in the areas where the incident took place or has dash cam video to contact them at 604-945-1550.