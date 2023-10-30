Pepper spray used on students during altercation at Etobicoke high school: police

Toronto police say one suspect is in custody after students were pepper-sprayed following a reported altercation at an Etobicoke high school on Monday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute, located at Kipling Avenue and Birmingham Street, near Lake Shore Boulevard West.

In a post on social media, Toronto police said there was a reported altercation at the school and students were “affected by pepper spray.”

Officers are on scene along with firefighters and paramedics. One suspect has been taken into custody, police confirmed.

Police said it appears four students were involved and only minor injuries were reported.