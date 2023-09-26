Percy Street Bridge replacement won't go ahead this weekend. Why? No one will say

The Ministry of Transportation says the Percy Street rapid bridge replacement will not take place this weekend due to ongoing issues.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, a spokesperson confirmed the planned weekend closure and construction work has been delayed saying, "The ministry will share more information when all technical issues have been resolved."

The closure was originally supposed to take place over the weekend of Aug. 10 to 12, but was cancelled and no reason was provided.

The city of Ottawa then confirmed it was scheduled to take place Sept. 28 to 30, but transportation committee chair Coun. Tim Tierney says it has been delayed again and no new date was provided.

"It has been crickets; we have no idea what is going on," says Tierney. "We have to organize policing, detours, resources, and align. We need to know to what is going on, what went wrong, if anything, and how soon is it going to be resolved."

Somerset Ward Coun. Ariel Troster's office also expressed frustration that there has been no communication with councillors. The Percy Street underpass is a key route between Centretown and the Glebe, and a busy pedestrian walkway and bike path for commuters and students.

No date has been provided for the rapid replacement by the province.