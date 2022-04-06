Peregrine falcons return to CTV Kitchener

Peregrine falcons have once again returned to CTV Kitchener.

Two birds were spotted Wednesday on top of the microwave tower on King Street West.

It's not known if the birds are part of the family of falcons that have previously nested in the tower.

Peregrins were first spotted at CTV Kitchener in 2013 and have returned almost every year since.

They've also amassed a dedicated fan base who have watched their every move on our Falcon Cam.