Peregrine falcons return to CTV Kitchener
Calling all falcon watchers!
The peregrines have once again returned to CTV Kitchener’s nesting box, high above our studio on King Street West.
One of the birds was spotted Tuesday perched in the communications tower.
Falcons first arrived at CTV Kitchener in 2013 and the nesting box was installed two years later. The birds have returned to the station almost every year since.
Volunteers with the Canadian Peregrine Foundation keep a close eye on the nest, banding the new birds as they hatch. In some cases, they step in when one of the birds goes missing or a fledgling runs into trouble while learning to fly.
Peregrine falcons have been a species at risk in Ontario since 2011 and carry a status of special concern. This means they could become threatened or endangered due to a combination of factors.
CTV Kitchener will continue to cover developments with the growing falcon family, and our ‘Falcon Watch’ camera will go live on our website soon.
