'Perfect 10' weather in the forecast for Ottawa this long weekend, meteorologist says

Environment Canada's top meteorologist calls the weather forecast for Ottawa over the long weekend a "perfect 10", and suggests the great weather will continue into August.

"Hollywood couldn't write a better script for this kind of weather in the Ottawa area," senior meteorologist David Phillips said about Ottawa's weather so far this summer.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a high of 26 C, mainly cloudy on Saturday with a high of 27 C and sunshine on Sunday and Monday with highs of 29 C.

"This is probably the best August long weekend in the Ottawa area in the last 10 years," Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work.

"There's no weather, it's like a weather-free zone; no records are going to be established."

The Colonel By Day long weekend is a popular tourist draw for Ottawa, with events including the Ottawa Busker Fest, the Glengarry Highland Games and the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.

The average temperature in Ottawa through the first 28 days of July has been 27 C, while Ottawa has received 89 mm of rain.

Phillips says Ottawa's weather has been "near perfect" so far this summer.

"Temperatures in Ottawa have been a little bit near normal, normal is good. In the Ottawa area, the precipitation is about five-10 per cent more than normal," Phillips said. "I know we had that terrible wind storm in May and there's been another couple of scary moments and wild winds, but that's just the normal lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer."

Looking ahead to August, Phillips says you won't be disappointed with the weather if you have saved your vacation for the last half of summer.

"It looks like August is going to be a continuation; it's almost as if it is what you see is what you're going to get. August is typically about a degree cooler than July," Phillips said.

"The good news is not over – people who are waiting till August to take their holidays, I don't think they'll be disappointed. It looks like the weather is going to continue, that big high-pressure system is going to continue to dominate the situation."