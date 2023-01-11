Perfect record for Team Canada at the World Under 18 Hockey Championships

Team Canada finished the Round Robin with a perfect 3-0 record at the World Under 18 Hockey Championship in Sweden.

In a battle of the undefeated teams, Canada took on the Americans Wednesday afternoon.

Tied at one in the second period, London's Emma Pais broke the deadlock in the second period.

The team captain sent the crowd into a frenzy with the backhand goal.

The Canucks finish undefeated in preliminary play, and they will receive a bye in the opening round.

GAME OVER! Perfect in prelims!



�� https://t.co/icX1896CWq #U18WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/PRrli6mtQN