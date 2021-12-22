Performances of The Nutcracker cancelled due to positive COVID-19 cases

The remaining Toronto performances of The Nutcracker will be cancelled after members within the company contracted COVID-19.

The news was announced in a news release Wednesday morning, with a spokesperson confirming to CP24 that two people within the company ranks had contracted the disease. The individuals were vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms.

“We made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining Nutcracker performances out of an abundance of caution to keep our audiences and artists safe,” Anastasia Kolotova said in a statement.

Performances scheduled for Dec. 22 to Dec. 31 will now be cancelled. Individuals who had tickets for The Nutcracker will be contacted and offered several options, including a full refund.

The same options were offered to customers last week after the provincial government slashed capacity limits by 50 per cent.

“We know this is deeply disappointing and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” officials with the National Ballet of Canada said on social media. “These are incredibly challenging times and we thank you for your understanding.

Officials said the National Ballet of Canada has been able to remain clear of COVID-19 for the past 22 months. Dancers will continue their training in small groups while fully masked, officials said, and will be tested for COVID-19 every day.

The next scheduled performance is “A Streetcar Named Desire” in early March at the Four Seasons Centre.

